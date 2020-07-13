'Kids Fest' in Orange Park canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The event has been named one of Southeast Tourism Society's Top 20 Events for three consecutive years and typically brings about 10,000 people to Orange Park.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park announced Monday its annual "Kids Fest" is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The festival was scheduled for June 13 and June 14 before it was postponed to Aug. 1. Instead, the town will plan for the festival to return in 2021, according to a news release.

The event has been named one of Southeast Tourism Society's Top 20 Events for three consecutive years and typically brings about 10,000 people to Orange Park.

The event is free, thus no tickets were sold. Vendors have been contacted with refund information.