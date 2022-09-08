Kids consignment store headed back to Jacksonville beaches in August

Amber's Turn will host a soft opening August 15th at 10 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been nearly a year since one of the oldest kids consignment stores, "Amy's Turn," closed in Jax Beach.

Now, a new store will open in the space on Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, to be called Amber's Turn.

“When they announced they were closing I knew that that was something that I really wanted to continue on in the local beaches area," said owner of Amber's Turn, Amber Fuchs.

Fuchs says as a consignment shopper herself, she wanted to bring the style business back to the beaches.

“Knowing how much I wanted and needed a kids consignment store I knew so many other families in the area really wanted that as well so one thing led to another and here was are with amber’s turn," Fuchs said.

The store will sell items like clothes, baby gear, bikes, and toys.

Fuchs says while her store has no affiliation with 'Amy's Turn' they're hoping to carry out its legacy.

"Technically we’re unrelated businesses but they’re my inspiration and they’ve been such great support and mentor to me throughout this whole process," Fuchs said. “Sustainability, fun, and affordability that’ something that they really built a strong legacy for in this community and that’s something we want to carry on for them.”