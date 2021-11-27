5-year-old girl killed on Thanksgiving in 'accidental shooting', family says

Police said Khalis was shot by her 3-year-old cousin. The kids found a gun that was not secured.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The Thanksgiving holiday turned tragic in South Fulton when a child was killed with what police said was an unsecured handgun. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 25 inside an apartment at The Gardens at Camp Creek Apartment Homes at around 7:00 p.m.

Khalis Eberhart, 5, was with another juvenile when that child fired the gun, hitting her in the chest, according to South Fulton Police. They said she was taken to the hospital where she died.

South Fulton Police are investigating the shooting. The family said the shooting was accidental. Police said Khalis was shot and killed by her 3-year-old cousin. The gun belonged to the 3-year-old's father, who is Khalis' uncle.

Khalis' grandmother Tracy Towns said Khalis was vibrant, charismatic and always had a smile on her face. Now, her family is planning her funeral on Monday.

Towns said Khalis' mother died earlier in the year, leaving her son to care for three young children on his own. Khalis leaves behind a 6-year-old brother and her twin, who are distraught over her death.

"Her and her twin had a great bond. When you saw one, you saw the other one. They were always holding hands, hugging. They were always together. They talked to one another. They had a language that nobody," Towns said.

The family held a candlelight vigil for Khalis at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The candlelight vigil for five-year-old Khalis Eberhart is underway right now. Her dad shed tears during the vigil. The family will plan her funeral on Monday. Police say another child shot her, and the family says it was accidental. @11Alive pic.twitter.com/p3PRaBMJic — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) November 28, 2021