JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All month long, we’ll be highlighting special women in our community who make the First Coast a better place to live.

This is our Herstory series for Women’s History Month.

This week’s feature is Ms. Kezia Rolle.

Kezia is a classically trained dancer, instructor, singer, model and actress, but the one title she’s most proud of is being owner of Jacksonville Centre of the Arts, a pre-professional dance studio in the inner city.

“It’s up to me and I feel it’s truly up to me to create the next generation of dancers that are going to be prominent and that are going to be professional and take this world by storm,” said Rolle.

Kezia teaches the Little Primas ballet class and was once in their shoes because she started dancing at the age of 6.

“I was one of the first African American females they hired as a singer dancer and when I think about history, I think about the history that was made over and over again… I didn’t realize I was even making history at the time because I thought I was just enjoying my career and having a great time,” said Rolle.

Kezia went on to perform as the first Black female dancer/singer at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida. She went on to be a showgirl for singers Patti Labelle and Tony Bennett.

Kezia’s performed for Disney and several sports organizations, but when you ask her what she’s most proud of, her heart and soul is at Jacksonville Center of the Arts.

“I’m just proud to say that some of the same dancers who started in Ms. Kezia’s 3-year-old Little Primas class are now dancing professionally and have their degrees.

Parents who enroll their children at the studio give Ms. Kezia lots of credit.

“She is a staple in our community and she is a staple in dance and she is a role model for all of our little girls,” said Sanaa McBride, Parent.

JCA offers Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop, West African for all age groups and skill levels and students saying the studio has changed their lives for the better.

“She never gives up on us which is something I really like because she’s the best really and she never gave up on this studio,” said Kymani Sander, student.

“She was just so warm and welcoming and she was just really genuine and she made me feel comfortable at such a young age,” said Kaitlin Meade-Arauz, student.