COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 29-year-old man.
Kentavious Antonio Hill was last seen at 8 p.m. on Monday night at a home off Joe Ewing Drive in Covington. Police said he is disabled and suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Hill is 5-foot-9 and 132 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt and black sandals, police said.
If you have any information on where Hill is, call 911 or the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 770-784-2100.