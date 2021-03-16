Kentavious Antonio Hill was last seen at 8 p.m. on Monday night at a home off Joe Ewing Drive in Covington.

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 29-year-old man.

Kentavious Antonio Hill was last seen at 8 p.m. on Monday night at a home off Joe Ewing Drive in Covington. Police said he is disabled and suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Hill is 5-foot-9 and 132 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt and black sandals, police said.