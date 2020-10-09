Ken Knight Drive residents don’t want to be 'shortchanged' by home buyout program

One of the hardest-hit neighborhoods by Hurricane Irma has begun a permanent retreat with a $5 million buyout program for residents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Rising rivers became a reality for many during Hurricane Irma. Now, along Ken Knight Drive, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods, has begun a permanent retreat.

Rather than fight the rising tide, the city wants to pay residents to evacuate permanently, then demolish their at-risk homes.

Along Ken Knight Drive North, resident Alton Gordon vividly remembers the height of Hurricane Irma’s floodwaters.

“This community is still suffering a great deal, suffering bad,” Gordon said.

Pointing to his chest, he says he remembers taking his small fishing boat to higher ground. Gordon was a helping hand for this neighborhood in its time of need during Irma.

“I got in my boat in my yard and took my two kids up to the higher grounds up there. After then people were calling my name as I was still in the boat, I dropped them off, so I started helping people with valuables and stuff,” Gordon said.

But after all the help, Gordon says some are left without hope.

He is not sure a buyout program would be the best solution.

“You’re causing them to leave, that means more than the house sometime,” Gordon said.

Some details of the $5 million program are still in the works. Each home will be appraised for pre-storm value. Homeowners can decide to take the offer, get a second appraisal or not participate in the program.

Early estimates suggest the program could buy 40 properties, but a city spokesperson says they will have a much better idea once the appraisal process starts.

Many of the homes were built in the 1960s below the base flood elevation. An ordinance by the city says very few, if any, of the properties were covered by flood insurance.

Gordon worries residents will be shortchanged and says many are unhappy with the plan.

“I talk to some of them about it. They are like ‘If they give me this much I may leave,” but they don’t feel like they should get pushed out and get pushed around, because it’s getting rough,” Gordon said.

Out of 225 properties located within the floodplain, 25% are owner-occupied.

The city says if people decide to move, there will be some assistance to both renters and property owners to find homes outside of this floodplain.

Gordon says he has yet to decide on whether he’ll stay or go.

“Due to the need of the people and the children around here, I would hate to leave, I wish they would fix it so it’s more comfortable for me and safe for the children. On the other half If nothing can get done and I’m just forced to leave, I mean, I’d rather leave,” Gordon said.