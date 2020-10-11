Ken Knight Drive residents await city buyout, legal experts question its fairness

Some properties have been condemned and others are waiting on the City of Jacksonville to buy them out.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When it rains, the Ken Knight Drive neighborhood floods and it backs up to the Ribault River. In 2017, Hurricane Irma revealed the flood-prone area for its faults as many homes had three feet of standing water.

Now, some properties have been condemned and others are waiting on the City of Jacksonville to buy them out.

Attorney Carrington Mead represented clients in a recent buyout of South Shore, another flood-prone area.

Mead wants to see Ken Knight Drive get the same fair treatment in the buyout

"My concern is that because of the neighborhood of the history and what brought it there," said Mead, "the evaluation of the properties these folks are not going to be compensated as much the folks in the South Shore."

While it is riverfront property, Mead said it will not be appraised as such.



"You would think that that property would be of high valuation, but it is not because of its location and who is there," Mead said.

He says the community has too many disparities; in his words the long-term effects of redlining.

"What the community has in common with redlining is poor infrastructure," he said.

He said the appraisals will be based on conditions prior to Irma.



"They're going back at the fair market value of the homes on the day before the event, and these homes aren't worth much," said Mead.



Mead expects only a few will be eligible

"Only a fraction of a fraction of a fraction in comparison compared to the South Shores neighborhood will be eligible for this buyback," said Mead.

The city has earmarked $5 million to buy 40 to 50 properties.

On Your Side contacted the city for the latest.

What asked about the timeline, and the city said:

"The City fully executed the Subrecipient Agreement today – it has been sent back to DEO for its final execution. The next step will be developing program guidelines and procuring an appraiser."

Are there ongoing negotiations with property owners?

"No. We have not started the appraisal process yet."

Will a portion of the five million be used to help those who rent find a new home?