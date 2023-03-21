The polls in Duval County opened bright and early Tuesday morning as people across the First Coast cast their ballot for City Council seats.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ken Amaro will win the seat for Jacksonville City Council, District 1.

Amaro ran as a Republican and won against Alton Jr. McGriff, a Democrat.

The polls in Duval County opened bright and early Tuesday morning as people across the First Coast cast their ballot for City Council seats and for Jacksonville's next mayor.

If no candidate wins a majority, then the General Election on May 16 serves as a runoff between the top two winners regardless of party affiliation.

City Council, Dist. 1