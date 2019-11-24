JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have a story that needs to be told? You'll have your chance Monday when Ken Amaro brings his "I'm Telling Ken" session to Culhane's Irish Pub on the Southside.

The session is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those in attendance will have a chance to sit down with Ken to speak about issues or stories that they want him to address for On Your Side.

RELATED: I'm Telling Ken | St. Johns County residents concerned about growth, its impact on community

RELATED: Veterans air concerns during I'm Telling Ken session on Veterans Day 2019

RELATED: I'm Telling Ken viewer learns Gateway gets new grocery store in January

RELATED: I'm Telling Ken: How you can meet Ken Amaro