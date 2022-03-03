Longtime First Coast News reporter Ken Amaro announces he's running for Jacksonville City Council

Amaro worked for First Coast News from 1989 through 2021 and was well known for his motto, "Don't get mad, just say 'I'm telling Ken!'" He is a four-time Emmy Award winner, along with a host of other accolades, and has hosted the annual Ken Amaro Bowtie Golf Classic since 2013 to raise money for Northwest Behavioral Health Services. He and his wife Roslyn have been married for 42 years and have four daughters.

"For more than 40 years, Jacksonville families trusted me to serve as a voice for the voiceless and be a strong advocate for honesty and integrity in our city. Today I am proud to officially take this next step in service for our community by filing to run for City Council District 1. I have been a proud resident of Arlington since 1980 and have seen firsthand the ebbs and flows my neighborhood has experienced. Now more than ever, we need a leader who will be a champion for our District, supporting safer streets through a commitment to public safety, creating a vibrant business climate through support for small business and improving our quality of life by repairing our infrastructure, fixing our roads and expanding our parks and greenspaces. I’m doing this to fix potholes – not for the politics. Throughout my career I had the privilege to see the spirit of Jacksonville up close: How we pull together in times of crisis, our hard work and optimism, and the deep pride we possess for our town. That is the Jacksonville I know and the Jacksonville I will be honored to serve on the Council."