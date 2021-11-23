Resolution honoring Ken Amaro, his service to Jacksonville included in City Council meeting

First Coast News veteran reporter Ken Amaro is retiring. Amaro will be honored during Tuesday's Jacksonville City Council meeting with a resolution.

Amaro will be honored during Tuesday's Jacksonville City Council meeting with a resolution commending Amaro for his decades of service to the City of Jacksonville. You can read the full resolution below.

Amaro's career will be celebrated throughout the month on First Coast News, and he will be celebrated with a send-off ceremony on Dec. 1

Agenda Item: Resolution Commending Ken Amaro for His Decades of Service to Our City Upon His Retirement.

Whereas Ken Amaro has served the First Coast community as a consumer reporter, advocate and anchor for First Coast News WTLV/WJXX since 1979; and

Whereas Ken Amaro is recognized as a Jacksonville institution, having joined what was then called “12 News” while still a student at Jones College in Jacksonville; and

Whereas Ken Amaro has helped thousands of First Coast residents avoid scams, assert their rights and reclaim their dignity through decades of investigative consumer journalism; and

Whereas Ken Amaro has earned the broadcast industry’s most prestigious honors, including awards from the Associated Press, Newsmaker and the Florida Medical Association, as well being honored with a National Gabriel Award and numerous Emmy awards for excellence; and

Whereas in 1998, he was named Consumer Advocate of the Year; and

Whereas he was honored with a 2021 Silver Circle award by Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences; and

Whereas Ken Amaro is a consummate storyteller, able to present difficult stories with humanity and grace; and

Whereas Ken Amaro has served as the region’s On Your Side Consumer Reporter since 1986; and

Whereas his slogan -- “Don't get mad: Just say, ‘I'm Telling Ken!’" – became a community refrain born of demonstrable impact; and

Whereas Ken not only reports on scams, swindles and rip-offs, but helps viewers find solutions to their most intractable problems; and

Whereas Ken’s reputation is so vast, just showing up at a business or government agency is often enough to force them to act; and

Whereas despite his fearsome reputation, Ken is a beloved figure throughout the First Coast community, greeted as a friend by city leaders and strangers alike; and

Whereas Ken is a staunch advocate for community mental health, hosting the annual Ken Amaro Bowtie Golf Classic, benefitting Northwest Behavioral Health Services, a local non-profit dedicated to providing mental health services to people in underprivileged areas across the community; and

WHEREAS, the Jacksonville community will experience a profound absence when Ken Amaro retires on November 30, 2021, after the many years that Mr. Amaro and First Coast News have stood as sentries on the watchtower on behalf of citizens seeking to be heard; now therefore

BE IT RESOLVED by the Council of the City of Jacksonville: Section 1. The City of Jacksonville hereby commends Ken Amaro upon his retirement and wishes him all the best in his next phase of life. Jacksonville City Council honors Mr. Amaro’s esteemed career in local journalism, his community mental health advocacy and his dedicated service to all the residents of our city.