Ken Amaro and his iconic bow ties, how'd that start?

Ken Amaro, the legendary On Your Side reporter for First Coast News, will retire in 2021. You always see him with those bow ties. But how did all that start?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ken Amaro and his famous bow ties. We've watched the well-known journalist for First Coast News for 42 years wearing that distinguished style.

But do you know how the whole thing started for Ken?

Well, we get the story from behind-the-scenes from his wife, Roz.

First, a few basic questions:

Does he ever wear a regular tie? No

Are any of his bow ties clip-on? No

How many does he have? More than 500

Roz, of course, is the source for the mini-quiz above.

So how did it all begin?

According to Roz, Ken went to his cousin Wanda's wedding. Ken wore a burgundy tux and a burgundy bow tie.

Roz says, "I thought he looked handsome in his tuxedo."

Ken was pretty cool with it, too. In fact, he decided the "serious" look would be good for a young journalist. "Well, I think he thought it gave him credibility," Roz says.

Only one hitch. That first bow tie was a clip-on. To Ken, that was like cheating, Roz says. From Wanda's wedding to now, Ken always wears the bow ties you have to actually tie.

Roz says, at first in Jacksonville, only Rosenblum's carried bow ties. She says when she'd travel for her career, she could find bow ties in larger cities, such as Dallas.

Roz says every so often in a blue moon Ken will come up with a color combination that clashes. But most of the time he chooses his own bow tie to match his clothes that day, and it looks great.

His daughters like their dad's look. They also see symbolism in the bow ties. Meagan says, "He's like Superman putting on his cape --- and bow tie---every morning and going to work, telling the truth."

No doubt, in his 42 years of community service as a local journalist, Ken has become Superman to thousands of folks, especially those who've fallen prey to cheats and shysters.

Ken begins his day at five in the morning, Roz says. "He does his research," she explains. Ken receives scores of emails and requests every week from people needing help. And to offer real help, Ken has gone through extensive training in consumer protection and small claims court and other areas necessary to protect folks against fraud.

Felicia says behind it all -- her Dad's faith. "He taught us to stay grounded in faith and pray about everything big and small," she says.