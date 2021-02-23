Kayaker finds female body in Black Creek in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of an unidentified female in the North Fork of Black Creek.
A kayaker originally reported finding the body on Monday, the sheriff's office said on social media.
Investigators found a thin, gold chain necklace with a distinctive cross on her body, which the sheriff's office hopes might lead to the woman being identified.
Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is urged to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512.