Kayaker finds female body in Black Creek in Clay County

Investigators found a thin, gold chain necklace with a distinctive cross on her body, which the sheriff's office hopes might lead to the woman being identified.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of an unidentified female in the North Fork of Black Creek.

A kayaker originally reported finding the body on Monday, the sheriff's office said on social media.

