Former Jacksonville City Councilmember Katrina Brown said on Monday that she needs more time to prepare for her federal conspiracy and fraud trial.

Brown filed a motion for continuance, seeking as much as a six-month delay to prepare. Her request comes just days after she received permission to serve as her own attorney.

Magistrate Judge James Klint warned Brown last Thursday that representing herself would be risky, and urged her to reconsider, but ultimately granted her request.

READ MORE >> 'Eyes wide open': Judge warns Katrina Brown of the dangers of representing herself, but grants her permission to do it

READ MORE >> 'She is not a lawyer': Reggie Brown worried he could be harmed by co-defendant's amateur legal skills

He told her at the time she would have to stick to the current timetable for trial. The judge has not yet responded to her motion to continue.

Jury selection is currently set to begin Aug. 14.

READ MORE >> 2 Jacksonville City Councilmembers indicted for fraud, money laundering