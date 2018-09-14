PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The Kate Amato Foundation, created by the parents of a Jacksonville Beach girl who passed away from cancer, has awarded $100,000 to pediatric cancer research projects.

“We knew that she was going to do something special with her life,” Lisa Amato said of her daughter, Kate. Kate passed away in November 2016 at age 11 following a two-year battle with stage four cancer.

Following Kate’s death, Lisa and her husband, Jeff, launched the Kate Amato Foundation with the sole mission of funding pediatric cancer research.

According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, just four percent of federal cancer research funds go to studying pediatric cancer.

“Kate ran out of standard treatments and we had to go into clinical trials,” Jeff Amato said. “And we didn’t want anybody else to have to do that.”

In September, the Kate Amato Foundation awarded its first-ever grants, totaling $100,000, to three groundbreaking cancer research projects. They are:

Dr. Patricia Ernst and Dr. Terry Fry at the Human Immunology and Immunotherapy Initiative at The University of Colorado School of Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Colorado, who are developing better immune therapies to prevent relapse in leukemia.

Dr. Chris Man at the Cancer Genomics and Genetics Program at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Cancer Center, who is developing a biomarker-guided treatment to eliminate metastasis in osteosarcoma.

Dr. Martina Roos and Dr. John Chute at The David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, who are developing a new targeted drug for rare leukemias which could lead to an entirely new class of drugs to treat several types of pediatric cancer.

Lisa Amato said she asked the recipients to send her photos.

“And the first research team sent back a photo,” she said. “And not only are they holding a sign, but they’re holding one of her cards. And that image just struck both of us, we started crying immediately. Because that’s what all this work has been for.”

The Kate Amato Foundation is also partnering with several local businesses for a fundraising campaign throughout September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

While it’s a start, the Amato’s said it’s certainly not the end.

“$100,000 is great, but frankly we need hundreds of millions of dollars,” Jeff said. “And we’re not stopping.”

Every dollar raised keeps Kate’s legacy alive. While Jeff and Lisa run the Kate Amato Foundation, they say its success is the product of a caring First Coast community.

“This community’s pretty special,” Lisa said. “We live in a really good place with a lot of kind and caring people. And I think we should all be grateful for that.”

