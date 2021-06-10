Kamiyah Mobley's father releases new movie trailer, crowdfunding to complete his documentary "Share the Truth"- Craig Aiken

Craig Aiken says he's tired of other people not sharing the whole truth about his daughter's kidnapping and what the family continues to have to overcome.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The father of Kamiyah Mobley, Craig Aiken is working on a documentary about the kidnapping of his daughter from a Jacksonville hospital on July 10, 1998. He says he wants to share the truth on his own terms.

"I'm tired of looking on the internet of other people telling my story without my information," Aiken said. "They don't know me."

He has set up a gofundme page with the goal of raising $15,000 to get the documentary done. Aiken has been working on the documentary for several years but says the pandemic and empty promises from various people have left the project in limbo.

"I feel like everyone who was supposed to help me have just used me," Aiken said.

Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley story premiered on the Lifetime network in January 2020. Aiken admits he has never watched the entire film but does not like the way he has been portrayed as the story of Mobley's kidnapping is shared by various media outlets.

The Jacksonville father of eight says he and his daughter are in a good place and their relationship continues to grow after being reunited in January 2017 when Mobley was found living in Walterboro, South Carolina with Gloria Williams. Williams is now serving an 18 year prison sentence for the kidnapping.

Aiken believes the documentary will help people to gain a better understanding of the trials he faced when Mobley was kidnapped and the battles the family are still working to overcome.