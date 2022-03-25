Kamiyah Mobley’s father does not support early release for daughter's kidnapper, Gloria Williams

"Nobody spared my feelings for 18 years so why should I spare hers."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Craig Aiken, Kamiyah Mobley’s father, says his daughter is doing well and living in Jacksonville with her mother.

But the name Gloria Williams is a name the family will not bring up, he says.

“People saying she’s a good lady and all this. I have never met a good kidnapper. I don’t understand that. I don’t know what that means. What is a good kidnapper? What is a good parent kidnapper? I don’t understand that," said Aiken.

Williams was sentenced to 18 years in prison in June of 2018.

New court documents that First Coast News uncovered show that Williams filed a motion asking the judge to cut her sentence in half to 9 years.

“I know 18 years might sound like a long time for some people but imagine me going through this for right here for 18 years. Nobody saved me. Nobody gave me half this time off," said Aiken.

Aiken says he wasn’t aware that Williams filed this motion.

The filing also included a letter from Mobley writing in support of Williams, who she called mom.

“I love my daughter. There’s nothing she can do that’s going to make me stop loving her. I understand what my daughter is going through somewhat because she’s brainwashed in year of being raised by this genius. I'm just trying to spare my feelings," said Aiken.

The judge in the case has not responded to what Williams called her "plea for mercy"