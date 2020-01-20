On Monday morning many people are still talking about the Lifetime movie, 'Stolen by my Mother; the Kamiyah Mobley Story.'

It aired Saturday night and opened old wounds, not just for the people involved, but for many in Jacksonville who remember when Kamiyah Mobley was stolen from a local hospital in 1998. S

She was found 18 years later in Walterboro, South Carolina living as Alexis Manigo. The woman who kidnapped and raised her, Gloria Williams is now serving an 18-year prison sentence.

First Coast News' Keitha Nelson attended the watch party hosted by the family Saturday night and watched as Mobley wandered around with family members appearing uninterested in the lifetime feature depicting her kidnapping.

Her father, Craig Aiken, was not a fan of the movie. He told First Coast News that it wasn't real and was just for profit.

"It's a story about a kidnapping, you know? It's coming from that point of view," he said. "I don't know what other feelings I'm supposed to have, but I'm watching it to see -- maybe there might be some things about my daughter that might haven't found out, maybe learn yet. Overall, at the end of the day, it's just a movie."

Many of you wanted to know why the family held a watch party if they didn't approve of it. Aiken says the family simply has a lot to celebrate, including his birthday which was this past Sunday.

Keitha spoke with Kamiyah after the movie and she said she didn't want to talk. Instead, her focus was on having fun with the family she was born into and recently reconnected with.

She says she's still learning her way around town and plans to attend college in Jacksonville in the near future.

If you missed the Saturday premiere of the film on Lifetime, it is scheduled to air again Monday at 2:05 a.m. and 12 p.m.

