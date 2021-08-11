First Coast News helps raise funds for K9s For Warriors to help end veteran suicide

Roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day, and K9s For Warriors is determined to change that.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has teamed up with K9s For Warriors for a telethon event this Thursday.

The goal of the telethon is to raise money for K9s For Warriors, an organization that helps veterans to return to civilian life with dignity and independence.

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, and other service related trauma.

Roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day, and K9s For Warriors is determined to change that. Since 2011, K9s For Warriors has graduated over 700 Warrior/K9 teams from its program.

The program offers 3-weeks of immersive training and support at no cost to the veteran.

Our military veterans fought for our freedom, it’s our turn to fight for theirs.

You don;t have to wait until Thursday to donate. You can donate now, www.k9sforwarriors.org or text K9Heroes to 41444.