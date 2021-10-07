K9s For Warriors donates 'station dog' to JSO, receives 'Back the Blue’ award

The dog will help officers manage stress and PTSD.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has gained a new furry friend.

On Thursday, K9s For Warriors gifted JSO a station dog to help officers manage stress and PTSD.

The dog is a retired service dog who's coming out of retirement to bring relief to local officers.

K9s For Warriors also received the "Back the Blue" award from Attorney General Ashley Moody for its station dog program.

The program has placed over eight retired service dogs with Florida law enforcement agencies to help fight officer PTSD.

