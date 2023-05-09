Juvenile from Suwannee County missing, may have left with people she met online

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a young girl they say may have left town with people she met online.
Taylor Seay, pictured here, was last seen on Saturday.
Her mother told police she may be in South Carolina. Taylor packed her belongings and took them with her when she left, police said.
Law Enforcement believes that she left willingly with the individuals.
SCSO has forwarded this information to South Carolina Law Enforcement.
If you have any nformation regarding Taylor’s whereabouts or any information related to her case, please call the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at, 386-362-2222. You may also contact Suwannee County Crime Stoppers at, 386-208-8477. Remember you may remain anonymous.