x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Juvenile from Suwannee County missing, may have left with people she met online

Taylor Seay's mother says she packed her belongings and left Saturday. She may already ben in South Carolina. If you have seen her, call 386-362-2222.
Credit: Suwannee County Sheriff's Office
Taylor Seay is missing from Suwannee County. Her mother says she may be with an unknown male and female that she met online. They may be in South Carolina.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a young girl they say may have left town with people she met online.

Taylor Seay, pictured here, was last seen on Saturday.

Her mother told police she may be in South Carolina. Taylor packed her belongings and took them with her when she left, police said.

Law Enforcement believes that she left willingly with the individuals.

SCSO has forwarded this information to South Carolina Law Enforcement. 

If you have any nformation regarding Taylor’s whereabouts or any information related to her case, please call the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at, 386-362-2222. You may also contact Suwannee County Crime Stoppers at, 386-208-8477. Remember you may remain anonymous.

Credit: Suwannee County Sheriff's Office
Taylor Seay is missing from Suwannee County.
Credit: Suwannee County Sheriff's Office
Taylor Seay left her home with unknown subjects, possibly a male and female she met online.
Credit: Suwannee County Sheriff's Office
Taylor Seay left her home with unknown subjects, possibly a male and female she met online.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Resolution found after woman said JCPenney necklace kept breaking

Before You Leave, Check This Out