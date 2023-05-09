Juvenile from Suwannee County missing, may have left with people she met online

Taylor Seay's mother says she packed her belongings and left Saturday. She may already ben in South Carolina. If you have seen her, call 386-362-2222.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a young girl they say may have left town with people she met online.

Taylor Seay, pictured here, was last seen on Saturday.

Her mother told police she may be in South Carolina. Taylor packed her belongings and took them with her when she left, police said.

Law Enforcement believes that she left willingly with the individuals.

SCSO has forwarded this information to South Carolina Law Enforcement.