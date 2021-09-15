Juvenile shot Tuesday night in Brunswick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Brunswick Tuesday night.
Police responded to a shots fired call at about 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Cochran Avenue, according to the Glynn County Police Department. When officers arrived, multiple people told them a juvenile had been shot.
Police later learned a private vehicle took the victim to the hospital before they arrived at the scene, police said. The victim did not have life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing by the Criminal Investigations Division.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Glynn County Police Department at (912) 554-7813 or Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333 or (912) 554-7845.