Juvenile shot Tuesday night in Brunswick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Brunswick Tuesday night.

Police responded to a shots fired call at about 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Cochran Avenue, according to the Glynn County Police Department. When officers arrived, multiple people told them a juvenile had been shot.

Police later learned a private vehicle took the victim to the hospital before they arrived at the scene, police said. The victim did not have life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by the Criminal Investigations Division.