Complaint for involuntary manslaughter issued for teen after death at youth detention center in Waycross

A juvenile complaint for involuntary manslaughter has been secured for the teen involved in the fight that resulted in the death of another juvenile at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, according to the GBI.

The victim died at the hospital after losing consciousness at the detention center, officials say.

In addition, GBI says Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, was charged with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office.

Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross RYDC.

Information from the GBI investigation revealed that Hicks allegedly allowed juveniles to participate in a "fight game" in his presence.

The teen victim was identified by his family as 17-year-old Loyce Tucker.

The juvenile at the center of the complaint has not been identified.

