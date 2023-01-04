'Justice will be served:' Victim of abuse in Glynn County gives update, transferred to out of state facility

"He wants you all to know he’s alive and well but has a long road to go towards being fully recovered from the trauma," says a GoFundMe for Trent Lehrkamp.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Trent Lehrkamp, the victim of abuse at a party in Glynn County, has been transferred to an out-of state-facility, according to his family in an update posted on GoFundMe.

Additionally, in the update, Trent says that he wants everyone to know he is thankful for the well-wishes.

"He wants you all to know he’s alive and well but has a long road to go towards being fully recovered from the trauma," says the GoFundMe. "He is hopeful that through the support he’s going to receive over the next few months, that he may be back to normalcy. And he states, 'Justice will be served."

The update says the family has been spending all their time to help Trent become settled at an out-of-state facility where he will be "receiving the absolute best care possible — mentally, physically, medically, and emotionally."

The Glynn County Police Department said Monday that the department is making every effort to protect the rights of the victim and ensure that any investigation is as thorough and complete as possible.

GCPD also dispelled several rumors, including ones including misinformation that he was defecated on, ingested battery acid and that he had autism. Officials say those rumors are not true.

Police say that based upon the information gathered to date, none of the children or relatives involved in the incidents being investigated are related to anyone who works for the Glynn County Police Department.

"As we, the Glynn County Police Department, continue to investigate this matter, along with assisting law enforcement agencies, we graciously request your patience as we vigorously investigate every relevant incident associated with these events," said the agency in an update.

Full statement from Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson, III:

In the past days, our community has been challenged with a desire for swift justice and accountability, while balancing the need for a thorough and complete investigation. There is no question the video and pictures linked to the Lehrkamp investigation are very disturbing.

I can assure you that we are making every effort to conclude this matter consistent with our obligation to protect the rights of the victim and ensure that any investigation is as thorough and complete as possible.

It is equally important we all work together to help dispel the misinformation being disseminated, much of which could perceivably threaten the lives and reputations of many innocent people. Misinformation also delays and hampers the investigation as it needlessly requires the diversion of resources. Just as we have asked the public to help by providing information, you can also help by refusing to pass on information without verifying the facts.

For instance, there is no evidence that anyone defecated on the victim during any of the events we are investigating. There is no evidence Mr. Lehrkamp ingested any battery acid during the reported incident.

Further, based upon the information we have gathered to date, none of the children or relatives involved in the incidents being investigated are related to anyone who works for the Glynn County Police Department.

Finally, as has been stated by the family, Mr. Lehrkamp has not been diagnosed as Autistic and does not have any learning disabilities. Investigators have been in contact with Mr. Lehrkamp’s family since this was first reported and have made efforts to keep a clear line of communication open to Mr. Lehrkamp and his family.