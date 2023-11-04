'Justice for Pam' petition calls for continued investigation into fatal Interlachen dog attack

Earlier this year, the State Attorney’s Office decided not to press charges against the owner of the dogs because records showed he tried to surrender them.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — The family of a 61-year-old woman killed by dogs in Interlachen last August is asking people to sign a petition that calls on the State Attorney and Putnam County officials to continue to investigate her death.

Pamela Rock was brutally killed during the incident.

Earlier this year, the State Attorney’s Office decided not to press charges against the owner of the dogs, Edgar Jowers, Jr., because records showed he tried to surrender his pets to Putnam County Animal Services multiple times before the attack.

'Hold accountable those individuals or offices culpable under the law," reads the petition. "This would be justice because NO ONE is above the law."

A link to the 'Justice for Pam' petition was sent out to supporters via email by the family. You can read the full email below.

Dear Rock-Risse Friends,

Many of you, if not all of you know that my sister Pam was killed by dogs attacking her back in August just after her 61st birthday. The Rock siblings Appreciate your condolences.

Many of you have asked the family if there was Anything you can do to help. The answer is YES! I am asking you to help our cause to get Justice for Pamy

PLEASE help by opening the link below and submitting this petition. Please share this email or link with YOUR friends and family encouraging them to submit the petition as well! Our goal is to increase public awareness and concern to get Justice for Pam.

Thank you for your time and helping our family,

Sincerely