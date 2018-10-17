Micheal Liles, who was well-known in Jacksonville as the executive director of the Justice Coalition, has died at the age of 62, according to Justice Coalition Board Chair Robert Bracewell.

"Mike is with the love of his life Debbie and the Lord, and I know he is happy again," Bracewell told First Coast News.

Bracewell went on to say that Liles passion for helping victims of violent crime will never be forgotten.

"We will continue his fight for Marsy's Law passage," he said. "I ask for prayer for the family."

Michael was the husband of Deborah Liles, a San Jose Elementary School music teacher who was beaten to death during a home invasion back in March 2017.

Michael has said in the past that his work with the Justice Collation helped him channel his anger and process his grief, but also served as an ongoing tribute to his wife’s memory.

