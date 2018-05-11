JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -- Officer Bill Eierman says being called a hero isn't a pill he can even swallow at this point. In fact, during his entire exclusive, sit-down interview with First Coast News, he never spoke the words, "I was shot" or "When I was shot."

Why? "If I say I was shot, that's kinda boasting myself," he explains. The Jacksonville Beach police officer insists on a humble attitude, even though he's called a "Hometown Hero."

Aug. 8 was the night an active shooter was in the parking lot of the Waffle House in Jacksonville Beach. Police and witnesses estimate 15-20 people were inside the Waffle House when a man with a gun started firing. Police say he had extra ammo and had reloaded his gun.

Officer Eierman says it's not easy to return to the scene, but when he did walk the parking lot for the first time since he was shot three months ago, he remarked how the shooter could have just gone inside the Waffle House and opened fire.

Instead, Officer Eierman drew the gunfire to himself. He thinks some 8-10 bullets flew by him. He was approximately just 38 steps from the active shooter, a 27-year-old now charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder. Jovan Sisljagic has pleaded not guilty.

Officer Eierman was shot in the hip, where a bullet is still lodged, and in the back of the leg, a wound causing him numbness still.

How significant were his actions on August 8th? Jacksonville Beach Commander Mark Evans says that "absolutely" Officer Eierman likely saved our community from a mass killing.

Commander Evans says Officers Jason Murphy and Ben Gray were also key in the police work that night. Officer Eierman, although wounded himself, shot the suspect and brought him down.

Officer Eierman says a major part of his story involves his strong faith in God. He says he attends The Church of 1122, where Pastor Joby Martin tells a story revolving around the word "uncomfortable."

Pastor Joby says when he was a high school student at church camp, his coach told him he needed to get up and preach.

As a high school boy, Pastor Joby told his coach he was "uncomfortable with that." His coach replied, "Boy, do you think Daniel was comfortable in the lion's den?"

The message? Even if you're uncomfortable and scared, you are not alone. You can still persevere.

Officer Eierman says the word "uncomfortable" has stuck at his house. So that night, when he was bleeding in the ambulance, he feels as if God gave his peace at the very moment that word was once again spoken.

He told a paramedic he was a bit "uncomfortable" and needed a blanket.

"As soon as I said that," the officer said, "I had this peace and I knew that God had this ... he had my family ... and he had me. That's all I needed and I knew that, like Joby says, He's got the whole world in his hands."

Officer Eierman says God "gave me that little nugget just when I needed it."

It wasn't an easy decision to sit down for the interview, Officer Eierman says. "My wife and I are simple people," he says, and he's not too keen on a lot of attention.

But he says, "How can you not give a positive message to help someone else?"

And, although, Officer Bill Eierman pushes away the word, "hero," the rest of the community is recognizing him as such. A true hometown hero.

