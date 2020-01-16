Jury deliberations in the criminal case of former Navy Captain John Nettleton began at 9:42 Thursday morning.



The 11 woman and 1-man jury must weigh 8 criminal counts against the former commander of Naval Base Guantanamo Bay.

He is accused of obstruction of justice and lying to federal investigators following the disappearance and death of Christopher Tur, a civilian worker on base.

RELATED: Surprise witness called in dramatic day of testimony for former Navy Captain John Nettleton

Prosecutors say the captain concealed his affair with Tur’s wife, as well as a bloody fistfight with Tur shortly before he was reported missing.

Nettleton isn’t charged in Tur’s death, but he is accused of stonewalling investigators searching for Tur, whose body was found floating in the waters of Guantanamo Bay.

Judge Timothy Corrigan has given both sides a 5-minute window to report back to court in the event of a jury question or a verdict, so everyone will be sticking close to the federal courthouse in downtown Jacksonville until then.

RELATED: Former Guantanamo Bay Navy Captain's obstruction case goes to the jury

RELATED: Navy captain testifies about drunken fight that preceded civilian worker's death