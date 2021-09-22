Jury deliberating in trial of former St. Johns County deputy charged with aggravated battery

Deleo faces charges for an aggravated battery incident that allegedly happened during a 2019 traffic stop. He's accused of brutally beating an unarmed naked man.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Closing arguments have ended, and the jury is now deliberating in the trial of the former St. Johns County Sheriff's deputy Anthony Deleo, which began earlier this week.

Judge Smith gave the jury instructions on how to proceed with the deliberation around 11:30 a.m. They could return with a verdict at any time.

The jury was finalized Monday and heard opening arguments at least until Wednesday.

Deleo faces charges for an aggravated battery incident that happened during a 2019 traffic stop, where he is accused of brutally beating an unarmed naked man with a baton.

Deleo was a St. Johns County sheriff's deputy at the time, assisting a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. The man who was pulled over was 30-year-old Christopher Butler.

Deleo was fired that following January, and the St. Johns County Sheriff Office filed charges against him for aggravated battery.

A warrant affidavit states Deleo was assisting a Florida Highway Patrol trooper with a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to yield around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, in the Winn Dixie shopping center at 2220 County Road 210.

Deleo approached the vehicle and tried to pull Butler from the car, according to the warrant.

The warrant says once Butler was out of the car, several officers started yelling at him to get on the ground, but he instead stood up, facing away from the officers "in a non-threatening manner." Deleo then struck Butler with his baton and the trooper shocked him with a Taser while Butler walked away from the officers, according to the warrant.

Video shows Deleo hitting Butler 19 times with his baton and kicked him in the head and face for the next three minutes and 44 seconds, the warrant says.

At the time, Butler was naked and unarmed.

The warrant says Deleo made little to no effort to handcuff Butler, while video shows Butler offering little to no resistance while seated "in a non-threatening manner."

Butler was taken to the hospital for injuries consistent with the strikes captured on video, the warrant says.

Second chair prosecutor Spencer Hathaway said in court Monday Butler has limited use of his arm from the incident. Hathaway admitted Butler was high on cough medicine but said this didn't warrant a, "brutal attack."