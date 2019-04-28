Fans of the Jurassic World franchise -- and all-around dinosaur lovers -- will have a chance to see prehistoric creatures come to life when the Jurassic World Live Tour makes its way through Florida.

The tour has stops in Orlando, Miami, Tampa and Sunrise, according to its official website.

The Jurassic World Live Tour is a live show experience that includes fan favorites from the franchise -- T. rex, Blue the Raptor, Baby Stegosaurus and more -- in an all-new original story, the website says.

The website says the live tour is meant for fans of all ages and will reportedly include the "wonder and thrills" the Jurassic franchise is known for.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $350 and can be purchased here.

The Florida dates are as scheduled:

▪ Tampa (Amalie Arena): Jan. 3-5, 2020

▪ Miami (AmericanAirlines Arena): Jan. 9-12, 2020

▪ Orlando (Amway Center): Jan. 17-20, 2020

▪ Sunrise (BB&T Center): Jan. 23-26, 2020