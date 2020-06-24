Jumbo Shrimp's annual Independence Day celebration scheduled with social distancing measure in place

The Independence Day Fireworks Celebration will happen the night before the Fourth of July at 121 Financial Ballpark at 9:15 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's annual July 3rd fireworks celebration will continue this year, according to a news release.

The Independence Day Fireworks Celebration will happen the night before the Fourth of July at 121 Financial Ballpark at 9:15 p.m.

Social distancing measures will be in place and fan can arrive earlier. There will be a moving screening on the HD video board at 7:30 p.m. and gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Capacity for the event is 2,000 people and attendees will be placed in accordance with social distancing guidelines at the seating bowls and bleachers. Ticket orders can only be made over the phone. Tickets are $10 person for a seating bowl and $8 per person for a bleacher seat.

For tickets, call 904-358-2846 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday or until tickets are sold out