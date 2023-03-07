July 4th is top day for lost children, Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue captain says

A Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue captain says the 4th of July is a top holiday for children to get separated from their parents at the beach.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — From the heat to water conditions to the crowds, First Coast News is on your side with tips to make sure your fourth of July beach week stays fun and safe.

Captain Rob Emahiser with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue says you need to assign someone to watch the children in your group. He says if they go in the water, you need to go in the water and don't be on your phone.

"Definitely assign someone to watch the kids," Emahiser said. "That is something you don't usually think about at home or in a playground, kids don't get lost that much. Go on the beach, there's going to be a huge crowd, it'd be really easy to lose track of your kids."

Emahiser says it's a good idea to take a picture of your child in their swimsuit to show to authorities in case you get separated.

Emahiser says you also need to think about anyone older in your group. He says if there's an emergency and a grandparent needs to get out of the heat fast, keep in mind how far away you parked. There are now street signs at the entrances to the beach above the signs that show what each flag color means.

Pay attention to the color of the flag. A red flag means "high hazard" and a double red flag means the water is closed to the public. There was a double red flag over the weekend in Fernandina Beach and on Thursday six people were rescued from rip currents there.

The purple flag is for "marine life." Emahiser says one week in June, 10 to 20 people were stung by jellyfish on most days of that week.