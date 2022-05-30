Julington Creek Plantation to revisit proposal to replace skate park with pickleball courts at its next board meeting

JULINGTON CREEK PLANTATION, Fla. — Julington Creek Plantation's board of supervisors will revisit its proposal to replace its skate park with pickleball courts at its June 28th board meeting.
A Julington Creek Plantation resident confirmed the boards decision to First Coast News Monday.
Last week, Julington Creek Plantation's board of supervisors announced a proposal to replace its skate park with pickleball courts.
The decision upset several skaters and families, who said the park was a safe spot for kids to gather and have fun.
