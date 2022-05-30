x
Julington Creek Plantation to revisit proposal to replace skate park with pickleball courts at its next board meeting

Last week, JCP's board of supervisors announced the proposal. It upset several families who view the skate park as a safe place for kids to gather.

JULINGTON CREEK PLANTATION, Fla. — Julington Creek Plantation's board of supervisors will revisit its proposal to replace its skate park with pickleball courts at its June 28th board meeting. 

A Julington Creek Plantation resident confirmed the boards decision to First Coast News Monday. 

Last week, Julington Creek Plantation's board of supervisors announced a proposal to replace its skate park with pickleball courts. 

The decision upset several skaters and families, who said the park was a safe spot for kids to gather and have fun. 

