Judge sentences man found guilty of ordering hit on UNF employee to 3 consecutive life sentences

Last month, a jury decided to spare Jecorian McCray from the death sentence after he was found guilty of ordering a hit on a UNF employee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous story)

A Jacksonville man found guilty of murder in the death of a UNF employee will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Last month, a jury decided to spare Jecorian McCray from the death sentence after he was found guilty of ordering a hit on the employee.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced him to three life sentenced for each of the three counts he was found guilty of, which include murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with a witness.

A jury voted 12 to 0 for life in prison instead of the death sentence for McCray for the 2016 killing of Joe Brenton.

McCray, 28, was in jail when he allegedly ordered his then 17-year-old stepbrother to shoot down Brenton in his own home.

Brenton was set to testify in McCray's burglary trial the day he was killed.

Last month, prosecutors called the phone conversations between McCray and his stepbrother Dakarai Maxwell a confession. The defense countered, saying McCray did not pull the trigger.