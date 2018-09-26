A judge is dismissing a lawsuit against Jacksonville City Councilman Terrance Freeman.

The case had challenged the legitimacy of Freeman’s appointment to the District 10 Council seat. He picked by the Governor in July to replace indicted Councilmember Reggie Brown.

At the time Freeman was chosen, he wasn’t a resident of the urban District 10, but instead lived with his family in Mandarin.

In his order dismissing the case, Judge Wallace Waddell said the plaintiff did not demonstrate the need for an injunction and that the court did not have authority over the matter.

