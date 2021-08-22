Ju'Coby Pittman says allegations against Clara White Mission are false

During a press conference Sunday, Pittman was in disbelief of what happened in the past week and said the mission is still strong as ever.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leaders of the Clara White Mission and CEO Ju'Coby Pittman addressed allegations and the recent resignations of five board members at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

During the press conference, Pittman was in disbelief of what happened in the past week and said the mission is still strong as ever.

Sunday's meeting was in response to five board members of the mission's executive board resigning Friday, including its president.

First Coast News received copies of their resignation letters which focus on a couple of similar issues they said lead to their departure.

Several highlighted the lack of hiring a chief operating officer, who they said was identified and recommended.

In one of the resignation letters, board president Michelle Paul said Pittman, objected to that recommendation because she wanted "...someone who looked like her" and by not following through with the hire put "...her wishes before what was best for the Clara White Mission."

Pittman's alleged comments were also mentioned in other resignation letters.

Favoritism of employees and friends was a concern among the board. They alleged that Pittman, "has sorority sisters and friends that she consistently uses for sub-contactors. She puts campaign managers and close friends in positions of power so she can control and hide information."

Also, some of the board members stated that they were left out of the loop when several people at the mission had COVID-19, including its longtime chef Keith Smith, who died from it last month.

"The false allegations against the Clara White Mission are not true. They're false and it's slanderest to me, the board of directors. It's hurtful and it's damaging to our financial support," Pittman said during the press conference.

Pittman went on to explain that the mission lost two weeks worth of funding due to the pandemic and she is now worried that the recent allegations may impact funding even more.

"I hope this doesn't damage what you have always had trust and loyalty. I appreciate it. And I will need your funding to continue on. I will need the volunteers to come down," Pittman said.

When asked about the alleged comment Pittman made about hiring someone that “looked like her" Pittman’s attorney responded saying “I wasn’t in the meeting. But from my understanding, I believe Ms. Pittman was looking for someone that had similar charisma and community presence that she has."