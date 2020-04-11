Jacksonville University survey seeks to find what we may have learned from 2020

As we near the end of 2020, what have we learned? That's what a survey from Jacksonville University wants to find out.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you want to know how someone feels about an issue, ask them. Jacksonville University and 27 graduate students are taking that approach.

"We were really curious to see how the public is reacting to everything," Andrea Cave, a JU graduate student, said.

The issues this year began with a pandemic that claimed thousands of lives, followed by street protests over social injustice that lead to controversy over the removal of confederate statues.

Now, as we near the end of 2020, what have we learned?

Cave is now conducting a survey to answer that question.

"We have questions about COVID-19, we have questions about the confederacy and questions about school reopening in a COVID-19 environment," JU Professor Ray Oldakowski said.

Oldakowski is guiding the 27 graduate students in their search for honest answers. The research project was launched this week.

"With surveys, you never know what you are going to get these days," he said.

After months of planning, the survey was sent via email to 30,000 Northeast Florida residents. Participants are anonymous.

Among the questions:

"How long do you think the new normal will last?"

"Do you approve or disapprove of how Mayor Lenny Curry handled COVID-19?"

"There is also a question about whether there should be a vaccine mandate for public school students by next fall," Oldakowski said.

It also asks the responder if he/she will take the vaccine.

Then the survey shifts to the hot button issue of removing confederate statues. The question being asked is "Who should make that decision, city hall or voters?"

"We're trying to learn how people are feeling about it," Cave said, looking for real answers in a short period of about two weeks.

The answers will be analyzed and the findings compiled in an executive summary report.

The plan is to share their findings of what this community has learned over the past eight months with decision-makers in city hall.

"We are anxious to see what we are going to find out," Oldakowski said.