JU, OCEARCH's joint marine research facility could impact Mayport's economy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sleepy community of Mayport will soon have more than shrimp boats, battleships and the ferry on its waters.

A large research vessel will soon call the area home.

It’s the ship that OCEARCH – a nonprofit marine research group -- uses to study and track sharks all over the world.

"I'm excited. It’s a word I keep using," Dr. Quinton White beamed.

He is the Executive Director of Jacksonville University's Marine Science Research Institute.

JU and Osearch teamed up years ago, collaborating on research projects. And now the two groups plan to build the Osearch global headquarters on a 1 acre parcel of land in Mayport along the river.

Students and scientists will be able to research and live on site.

Dr. Bryan Franks is the Assistant Director the JU's Marine Science Research Institute. He said there will be laboratories on site.

"And I foresee where we have space where the general public can see the science at work."

The actual buildings for the center are not under construction yet, but the dock is. And the City of Jacksonville put $6 million toward the dock's construction.

"It's designed to hold a 126 foot vessel," White noted.

That’s the OCEARCH ship. White said it's currently docked in Brunswick, Georgia.

Enabling the research vessel to dock in Mayport will make it easier for students to load up and head out to the ocean.

"We see other research vessels coming here," White said. "Because we’ll have a place for them to tie up. We haven’t had that in the past. You’re a mile from the ocean right here, as opposed to 26 miles in downtown Jacksonville."

Construction on the facility is expected to start in 2024. But when the dock is finished, the ship can start working from there.

Besides studying sharks, different kinds of marine science will take place at the new facility in Mayport. And White says it could impact Mayport’s economy.