A man was killed after getting off a city bus on the Westside, according to JTA's communications manager, David Cawton.

Cawton said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told him that a JTA passenger was struck and killed at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Ellis Road. He said the man wasn't killed by the bus.

Witness David Kline told First Coast News that the man got off the bus and appeared to be struck by a FedEx truck.

At this time, no other information is available.

Stay with us as this information develops.