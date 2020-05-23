JTA lights Acosta Bridge in red, white & blue to honor fallen heroes

The red, white and blue pattern started Friday night and will continue until Monday evening. The lights will be available to see from dusk until dawn, JTA said.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will honor those who fought for our country leading up into the Memorial Day weekend.

JTA will honor those who lost their lives while fighting for our country by turning the Acosta Bridge lights on in a red, white and blue pattern.

The pattern started Friday night and will continue until Monday evening. The lights will be available to see from dusk until dawn, JTA said.

The full lighting program for the bridge, which is set to begin in late June, is still being finalized so after Monday night, the lights will remain off.

During Memorial Day, JTA bus routes, the First Coast Flyer bus, Connexion and Connexion Plus paratransit services and the St. Johns River Ferry will be open.