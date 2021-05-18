JTA increasing bus capacity to 30 passengers Wednesday

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced this week's change is the start of a phased approach to returning to full capacity later this summer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above was originally published in March 2020.)

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced it is increasing on-board bus capacity from 25 to 30 passengers starting Wednesday.

JTA first reduced seating limits in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect Jacksonville, among local lockdowns and restrictions. As vaccination rates increase and local positivity rates decrease, JTA is implementing a phased approach to returning to full capacity on board its buses, according to a news release.

"We anticipate returning to full capacity later this summer," the release says.

Customers and employees will still be required to wear a face mask while on board buses, Skyway trains and other transportation services, as well as indoor JTA facilities through at least Sept. 13, the release says. That's in accordance with guidance from the Transportation Security Administration.

Guidelines on social distancing and other COVID-19 preventive measures from the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will remain in place. So will advanced cleaning and disinfecting measures that JTA put in place last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release says.