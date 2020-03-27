JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is implementing measures to promote social distancing onboard it's buses and also at JTA facilities.

Starting Friday, up to 18 seats will be blocked off on buses that have the highest volume of customers to encourage social distancing. Also, additional JTA buses will be plugged into routes to ensure customers can continue safely riding the system with minimal delays or crowding.

In addition to daily cleaning and disinfecting of JTA vehicles, staff are performing additional cleanings of buses as they come into Rosa Parks Transit Station. Cleaning activities at all JTA facilities has also increased.

JTA says the modified bus schedule that began on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, will continue until further notice. Updated schedules are available at www.jtafla.com, on the Nextbus mobile app and through Google Transit.

MORE:

The Skyway remains closed.

Connexion and Connexion Plus paratransit and transportation disadvantaged services, ReadiRide, the Nassau Express Select and the St. Johns River Ferry remain open. C

ustomers must stay in their vehicles when boarding the Ferry, and pedestrian boarding is limited based on the capacity of each trip.

The Door to Store program remains open to provide complimentary rides to select grocery stores in North Jacksonville through the JTA’s Northside ReadiRide zone.

JRTC at LaVilla opening is postponed out of an abundance of caution

Customers are empowered to contact JTA Customer Service at (904) 630-3100 or customer-svc@jtafla.com with questions, comments or concerns.

