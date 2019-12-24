Do you rely on public transportation to get around town? Those schedules may change due to the upcoming holiday.

Here's what you need to know about the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s Christmas schedule.

JTA Bus routes / First Coast Flyer routes will be on “Sunday Schedules”

St. Johns River Ferry will be open normal hours (6 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Connexion Paratransit services will operate on “Sunday Schedule”. The Connexion reservation offices will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Connexion Plus Paratransit services will operate 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Connexion Plus reservation office will be closed Christmas Day.

The Skyway, ReadiRide, Clay Community Transportation, Nassau Express Select and other regional transportation services will be closed on Christmas Day

The JTA Administrative offices are closed Christmas Day and will reopen at 8 a.m., Dec. 26.

The JTA wishes everyone a happy holiday!

RELATED: Santa Claus trades his sleigh for a JTA bus to bring joy to riders this holiday season