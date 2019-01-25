JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced on Friday that it will extend its free-fare program for an additional three weeks for federal workers impacted by the government shutdown.

Federal workers can make free use of JTA's fixed route bus service, First Coast Flyer, the St. Johns River Ferry and the JTA Connexion.

All federal workers have to do is show their active federal identification badge when boarding.

“While the government shutdown has come to an end, we want to make sure those impacted federal workers will continue to have access to public transportation until they can get back on their feet,” said JTA CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr.

President Donald Trump announced Friday he will support a plan to reopen the government for three weeks without funds for a border wall.