Planning to take advantage of public transportation this New Year's holiday? What about during the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl?

If so, here are some scheduling changes you need to be aware of.

Holiday Schedules

For New Year’s Day, JTA bus routes, First Coast Flyer BRT network and Connexion paratransit services will operate on “Sunday Schedules.”

The JTA's administrative offices will be closed on New Year’s Day and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Other changes:

The Connexion reservation office will be open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Connexion Plus Paratransit services will operate from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., for existing reservations.

The Skyway, ReadiRide, Clay Community Transportation, the Nassau Express Select and other JTA regional services will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The St. Johns River Ferry is open normal business hours on New Year’s Day, from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

The JTA will open the Skyway for extended hours on New Year’s Eve and for the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl game on Jan. 2.

For New Year’s Eve, Skyway service is extended to 1 a.m. For the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, the Skyway will run from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Gameday Xpress open for TaxSlayer Gator Bowl The JTA Gameday Xpress will serve fans attending the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, with service from two Park-n-Ride locations. Fans can park at the Kings Avenue Station at 1201 Kings Ave. and at the Convention Center lot, located across from the Prime Osborn Convention Center and the new Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center at LaVilla. Tickets are $8 when you purchase and board with the MyJTA app, free for smart mobile devices, or $9 without the app.

Gameday Xpress shuttles begin three hours before kickoff and end one hour after the game concludes.