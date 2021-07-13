JTA to make announcement on Autonomous Vehicle program

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will be joined by Goodyear, Local Motors and Beep to make a special announcement Tuesday morning.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is making a special announcement Tuesday morning about its Autonomous Vehicle test and learn program.

Officials from JTA will be joined by Goodyear, Local Motors and Beep at the Armsdale AV Test & Learn Center at 9:15 a.m. to make the announcement.

Earlier this year, JTA and the City of Jacksonville announced plans to expand and improve the Skyway to include adding autonomous vehicles on Bay Street, a project called the Ultimate Urban Circulator. The 10-mile system is planned to connect various neighborhoods to Downtown Jacksonville, at a cost of more than $300 million.

Much of the funding for that project is proposed to come from a gas tax increase proposed by Mayor Lenny Curry. The city council approved the increase in May in a 14-to-5 vote.

The so-called “Jobs for Jax” program will provide funding over the next 30 years for several items including the Emerald Trail and JTA’s long-criticized Skyway-to-U2C conversion.

The measure will add an extra 6 cents per gallon to Duval County's existing 6 cents per gallon fuel tax. The proposal would extend the current 6-cent tax through 2046, and implement the additional 6 cents for a 30-year period.

On top of the big-ticket items including Skyway and Emerald Trail, some of the gas tax revenue could also fund the phase-out of septic tanks in Jacksonville.