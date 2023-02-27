x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man in critical condition after shooting in the Emerson area

Crews responded to the 1700 block of Callahan Street sometime before 10:30 p.m.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition Monday night after a shooting in the Emerson area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a person shot.

JSO says found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds in critical condition.

JSO believes the suspect and victim were known to each other and hope to have him in custody soon.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out