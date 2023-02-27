Man in critical condition after shooting in the Emerson area

Crews responded to the 1700 block of Callahan Street sometime before 10:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition Monday night after a shooting in the Emerson area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a person shot.

JSO says found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds in critical condition.

JSO believes the suspect and victim were known to each other and hope to have him in custody soon.