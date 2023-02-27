Man in critical condition after shooting in the Emerson area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition Monday night after a shooting in the Emerson area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a person shot.
JSO says found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds in critical condition.
JSO believes the suspect and victim were known to each other and hope to have him in custody soon.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.