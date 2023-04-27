JSO: Woman dead after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

The incident occurred in the 9200 block of Norfolk Boulevard, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Units were dispatched in reference to a shooting at home in the area. When they arrived, they found a woman in his 20s or 30s suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Police say the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but died in surgery.

JSO says that there have been prior calls to the home regarding loud arguing.