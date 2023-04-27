JSO: Woman dead after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred in the 9200 block of Norfolk Boulevard, police say.
Units were dispatched in reference to a shooting at home in the area. When they arrived, they found a woman in his 20s or 30s suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Police say the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but died in surgery.
JSO says that there have been prior calls to the home regarding loud arguing.
They do have a suspect in custody, but they have not been identified.