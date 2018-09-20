A woman was arrested Friday after police say she sent a series of emails threatening to kill her co-workers in an incident "worse than the Landing."

The threats were sent to employees of Velocity Air Sports at 7022 AC Skinner Pkwy in Southside on Sept. 11, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

One email, in all capital letters, said, "Have fun watching your back, wait for it to get robbed and shot up! You heard about the Landing right? I'm going to make it worse! Have all of you scared to go to work fearing your last days to come!!"

The email references the mass shooting that occurred at the Jacksonville Landing, where a man opened fire and killed two gamers during a video game tournament.

Another email mentioned specific targets, saying, "No longer will there be nasty people in this world like all of you fake people like you Robert and Erika. My main targets, now I get to watch you all beg for your life."

The emails were sent from "youllneverfindme72@gmail.com. After JSO tracked the account's IP address, they were able to identify Tamera Gibson, 20, an employee at Velocity Air Sports.

She was soon arrested after JSO called her in for an interview.

Her bond was set at $10,003. She bonded out Wednesday.

