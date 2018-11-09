A woman has sustained life-threatening injuries Monday night after she was shot multiple times by a man believed to be her husband in northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene at a residence in the 12300 block of Weeping Branch Circle. The 911 call came from inside the residence, according to JSO.

The suspect, said to be the victim's husband, was taken into custody. Two of the couple's children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, says JSO.

The investigation remains ongoing.

